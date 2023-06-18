Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton's closing 60 sent Wales into the semi-finals

The Wales pairing of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton squeezed into the PDC World Cup of Darts final on Sunday.

They edged past Belgium 8-7 with Clayton's three-dart 100 sealing the win after he and Price had beaten Sweden 8-5 in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, hosts Germany shocked top seeds England 8-3 to the delight of the Frankfurt crowd.

Germany will face Scotland duo Peter Wright and Gary Anderson who swept past France 8-0 at the Eissporthalle.

Price and Clayton are competing in tandem for a sixth consecutive year, aiming to repeat their 2020 victory and become only the fourth nation to claim multiple World Cup successes.

The end of the road for England's Michael Smith and Rob Cross came as they were well beaten by German's Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler.