Two 180s from Gerwyn Price in the first leg saw Wales stamp their authority early over Denmark

The Wales pairing of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton made an impressive start to their PDC World Cup of Darts campaign on Saturday.

The seeded duo had enjoyed a first-round bye and made short work of second-round opponents Benjamin Reus and Vladimir Andersen of Denmark 8-2.

Price was in scintillating form at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle in Germany, hitting two 180s in the first leg.

Wales now face Sweden in Sunday's quarter-final.

Price and Clayton are competing in tandem for a sixth consecutive year, aiming to repeat their 2020 victory and become only the fourth nation to claim multiple World Cup successes.

Swedish pair Oskar Lukasiak and Dennis Nilsson had seen off Canada's Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell 8-5 in the last 16.

Scotland's Gary Anderson and Peter Wright clinched their quarter-final spot with an 8-5 victory over the Philippines and will face Jacques Labre and Thibault Tricole of France, victors over South Africa.

Netherlands' Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode took on Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts of Belgium in a Low Countries derby, with Belgium edging a classic 8-7.

They will take on defending champions Australia, comprising of Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta, who held off Croatia 8-6.

England's Michael Smith and Rob Cross breezed past Latvia 8-4, their reward a last-eight showdown against hosts Germany, Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler 8-6 winners of the late match with Poland.

After the quarter-finals are decided in Sunday's first session (12:00 BST), the semi-finals and final will be played later the same day (18:00 BST).