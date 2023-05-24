Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price (R) has won eight of his last nine meetings against Jonny Clayton in all competitions

Premier League play-off finals Venue: The 02, London Date: Thursday, 25 May Start: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, plus report

Welsh rivals Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton must overcome each other - and the odds - in the Premier League play-off finals at The 02 on Thursday.

The victor of their semi-final will face world number one Michael Smith or six-time winner Michael van Gerwen.

Van Gerwen took his first Premier League win in 2013 against Phil Taylor and a 2023 win would mean the Dutchman beating Taylor's six-title tally.

"It would definitely be special," said van Gerwen.

"But if it doesn't happen, it will happen next year or the year after."

Smith will make his play-offs debut in the hope he will take his form of the last six months into The 02.

"I feel like I've played really well in spells, but it's about coming here now and winning this title," said Smith.

"I always believe I'm the favourite, I always believe in myself, believe in the process and hopefully it all comes together."

Clayton, the 2021 winner, secured his play-off semi-final because Price beat Nathan Aspinall the final night of the league phase.

On the eve of his third consecutive finals Clayton said: "People thought I shouldn't have been in it this year and I am and I've got to the final four.

"It's a massive achievement, three times in three years, what more could you ask?

"If I do my job and Gerwyn beats me there's nothing I can do about it, but if I don't play to a decent standard Gerwyn's going to demolish me."

Price, the 2021 World Champion, says playing in front of an expected 11,000 crowd is less daunting than at a smaller venue.

"I'm not nervous. I'm excited more than anything," said Price.

"We played in the O2 last year which was good for me even though it wasn't the play-offs. I've been to this venue, I'm familiar with this venue which is nice.

"If you go to the Matchplay [at Blackpool's Winter Gardens] or a smaller venue like Cardiff you've got maybe 3,000 to 5,000 in Cardiff. They are the ones where the energy is there. There's more nerves, the crowd are right on you... with 11,000 it doesn't bother me one bit."

However Price, who finished top of the standings after the league phase, is focused on his long-term ambition "to win every tournament at least once".

He said: "I've got a lot of years left in me yet so if it doesn't happen this week than I'll have to keep chasing.

"It'll just give me more drive to try and do it next year and the year after. It would mean the world for me to get it now and get it out of the way and get it under my belt."