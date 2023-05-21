Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton had beaten Josh Rock to win the Austrian Darts Open final in April.

Wales' Jonny Clayton won his first Players Championship title since 2021 with an 8-5 victory over Josh Rock in the final of Players Championship 12.

Clayton defeated Dave Chisnall and Damon Heta to reach the final in Leicester.

The 48-year-old saw off the challenge of Rock to secure a fifth Players Championship title of his career.

"I came here this weekend to get valuable match practice," Clayton said.

"I'm playing Gerwyn Price, arguably the best player in the world, on Thursday night so I need the practice.

"I'll admit I'm the laziest practiser at home, so I needed this and it keeps me sharp for next week.

"I'm playing okay again and I've got a smile on my face. Hopefully it gives me that confidence to pick up the trophy for a second time."

Premier League table topper Price, Clayton's Play-Off semi-final opponent at The O2 in London later this week, fell at the last 16 stage to Joe Cullen.

Northern Ireland's Rock had beaten Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson in earlier rounds as he attempted to secure a second Players Championship title.