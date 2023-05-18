Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton secured the last Premier League of Darts play-off spot as Dmitri van den Bergh won the final night of the league phase.

Dutchman Van den Berg took the night 16 final 6-5, beating Gerwyn Price in Aberdeen.

Price, who won four of the weekly finals, finished top of the standings after the league phase.

He will now be the semi-final opponent for fellow Welshman Clayton in next week's play-offs at London's 02 arena.

Clayton, 48, can thank his compatriot for his place at the end of season finale, 'The Ferret' having lost 6-1 in the quarter-final to his rival for the final play-off spot, Nathan Aspinall.

However, Aspinall's 6-3 semi-final defeat to 38-year-old Price meant he was unable to overtake Clayton for fourth spot in the standings, despite both finishing on 24 points.

Former plasterer Clayton finished above the Englishman in the table having won two nightly finals compared to Aspinall's one.

The other night 16 semi-final in Aberdeen saw Van den Berg given a walkover, after Michael van Gerwen withdrew due to injury.

Van Gerwen, who finished third in the standings, will face overall runner-up Michael Smith in the second play-off semi-final in London on Thursday, 25 May.

The two 19-leg semi-finals will be followed by a best-of-21 showdown to win the top prize of £275,000.