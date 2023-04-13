Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price has also won Premier League of Darts rounds in Cardiff, Newcastle and Nottingham in 2023

Gerwyn Price became the first player this season to win four nights in the Premier League with victory over Michael Smith.

After overcoming Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen, Welshman Price beat reigning world champion Smith 6-3 in the final in Brighton.

He is now two points behind Dutchman Van Gerwen at the top of the Premier League table.

"I'm probably playing the best I ever have on a TV stage," said Price.

"I've played to this standard before in ProTour events and in practice, but this is the place to do it, with the eyes of the world on you."

Former world champion Price, 38, produced a 115.97 average in a 6-2 win over Dobey, following that up with a 108.08 average to see off Van Gerwen 6-5.

Price then averaged 100.08 in the final to beat Smith and add another Premier League success to two recent European Tour victories.

"It was a great night for me - I thought I played really well, especially in the first two games," said Price.

"I go home with another five league points and £10,000 winner's prize, so it's a great feeling to win again.

"I need to keep playing well and make sure I get in the play-offs for the first time, but I'm also chasing Michael [van Gerwen] now for top spot."

With five rounds remaining before the play-offs in London on Thursday, 25 May, Van Gerwen tops the table on 29 points with three wins under his belt.

Price has 27 points, nine more than third-placed Smith, who is one point above Jonny Clayton in fourth.

Night 12 of the Premier League is in Rotterdam on Thursday, 20 April.