Jonny Clayton's success in Birmingham is the fourth Premier League win in a row for a Welsh player following successive Gerwyn Price victories.

Jonny Clayton made it back-to-back Premier League wins with a 6-5 victory over Peter Wright on week 10 in Birmingham.

'The Ferret' followed up the previous week's success in Berlin with a second win of the season to move up to third.

The Welshman beat Nathan Aspinall in the last eight before taking out Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals.

"It feels fantastic, two weeks ago I was seventh and now I'm third," said Clayton.

"I'm confident I can make the play-offs, but it will still be a hard task. I think I'm good enough to be there, but there are eight players chasing the same dream."

Clayton averaged 96.88 to dispatch Aspinall before hitting six of 11 doubles to get past Van Gerwen.

Scotland's Wright took him the distance in the final, but Clayton held his nerve to checkout on 53 for victory in the deciding leg.

Dutchman Van Gerwen leads the way in the overall standings with three wins and 27 points.

Wales' Gerwyn Price, who also has three wins, is second with 22 points while Clayton has 17.

There are a further six rounds before the finals in London on 25 May, with night 12 in Brighton on Thursday, 13 April.