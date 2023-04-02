Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price's victory at the Sachsenarena in Riesa, Germany was his eighth European Tour success

In-form Gerwyn Price won his second consecutive European Tour event, beating Michael van Gerwen to retain his International Darts Open title.

Wales' Price, who also enjoyed back-to-back Premier League wins in March, beat Van Gerwen 8-4 in the final in Riesa.

His fourth triumph in the last five editions of the International Darts Open comes a week after winning the European Tour in Leverkusen.

"I think I am half-German now," joked Price, who enjoyed crowd backing.

"I've been getting great support over the last couple of months and it is showing on the board. I know I'm playing well and I'm putting players under pressure."

Dutchman Van Gerwen had beaten Scotland's Peter Wright 6-0 in the quarter-finals before overcoming Martin Schindler 7-4 to reach his first European Tour final of 2023.

After averaging over 106 in a thrilling last-leg third round win against Belgium's Mike de Decker, Price beat third seed Rob Cross before seeing off another Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode in his semi-final.

He averaged 105.6 in the final, which he led 4-1 and 6-1 before comfortably seeing out a fourth consecutive victory over Van Gerwen.

"Michael wasn't at his best today," said Price. "He missed a couple of doubles and those crucial doubles have got to go in if you want to win tournaments.

"Thankfully I've been scoring well and those crucial doubles have been going in, because on another day it could have been a different story."

The PDC European Tour continues with the German Darts Grand Prix in Munich, 8-10 April.

Van Gerwen and Price are also tied with three wins each at the top of the table in the Premier League of Darts going into night 10 in Birmingham on Thursday.