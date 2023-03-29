Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price's first win of the 2023 Premier League season game on home soil in Cardiff, Wales

Gerwyn Price says a change in diet has been a factor in his recent form as he targets a third straight Premier League win on Thursday in Berlin.

On Sunday the Welshman defeated Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-7 to win the European Open in Leverkusen off the back of consecutive Premier League successes.

'The Iceman' says an agonising defeat to Michael van Gerwen in week two of the Premier League prompted the change.

"I've taken on a gluten free diet and I feel a lot better," Price said.

"I don't know if that's just psychological or if it's just working because sometimes things are mind over matter, as long as your mind is right.

"That top two inches in darts is the main thing, if they're working well everything else falls into place."

During that week two defeat in Dublin, Price missed seven match darts as he surrendered a 5-2 lead to lose 6-5 against the Dutchman.

Price said the change of diet came about due to the fact he "struggles with water retention" in his "ankles and hands" and claims it appears to happen when the "temperature gets up in the room".

"When I'm playing darts and things are really hot and humid inside it doesn't help so I'm just trying to find out why that's happening," Price added.

"I've seen loads of specialists and they don't seem to know the answer.

"I'm trying out different things, gluten free, lactose free, and just trying to find the answer myself because nobody seems to know."

Consistency needed for Premier League success

Gerwyn Price beat Jonny Clayton, Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen to win week eight in Newcastle

Last week 'The Iceman' secured his third straight win against three-time world champion Van Gerwen.

And if Price is to win a third consecutive Premier League night, he could have to face the Dutchman in the semi-finals if both come through their last-eight match.

"I'm playing well and beating people when they're playing really well, not just Michael van Gerwen," said Price.

"Even though I'm beating Michael, I feel like every time I'm going out on the board against him or anyone else that I'm winning - if I don't I'm disappointed."

Despite his form, Price is still only second in the Premier League - behind Van Germen - having been knocked out in the first round on half of the eight nights so far.

"I need to be a bit more consistent," Price admitted.

"I've reached four finals, won three of them, and possibly could have won all four of them.

"And then there's a couple of them when I've gone out first round.

"But I think my form is coming right back to where it should be and it's looking a lot better than what it's been in previous years."

'I've got more in the tank'

Former world number one Gerwyn Price has drawn level with Peter Wright on seven European Tour wins

The former world champion admitted he is on the road to being back to his best, and despite winning back-to-back nights he feels he still has more to offer to his game.

"I'm getting a bit more consistent but I've got a bit more in the tank," said Price.

"I said about six or seven months ago that in three years' time that my throw will be a lot better.

"I've showed little patches of that in the last few weeks but I think over the next 24 months I'll improve a lot more and the big averages I'll bring in more consistently."

After success in Leverkusen on Sunday, Price will once again have a German crowd behind in as the Premier League arrives in Berlin on Thursday.

The 'Iceman' is not always a crowd favourite, but in Germany he feels the audience is behind him.

"Coming to Germany they've always been good to me over the last couple of years, it's just nice to get the support," said Price.

"It could be a cocktail of multiple different things with the diet, my mind being right, the crowds on my side and the freedom to play, a cocktail of everything bringing my game back to where it should be."