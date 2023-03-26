Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price's red-hot form continued as he beat Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-7 to win the European Open in Germany.

Price, nicknamed 'the Iceman', went into the competition following back-to-back wins in the Premier League of Darts.

The Welshman beat World Champion Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen on his way to victory in Leverkusen.

"I'm happy to get the win," said Price, who took the last two legs to come from 7-6 down to clinch the title.

"I played brilliant darts all weekend apart from the final.

"It was a slow game - I had to dig in and grind out the win, and without this crowd behind me it's really difficult.

"This weekend the crowd have been fantastic. I'm back in Germany next weekend so hopefully they'll support me again."

Price averaged 110.49 in the last 16 to beat Smith 6-2 before he got the better of Dutchman Van Gerwen for a third straight match.

The world number four's average dropped to 100.79 in the semi-final where he beat Danny Noppert 7-4.

The toughest test of the night came in the final in the form of Van Duijvenbode.

Both players failed to match the high averages set earlier in the competition, but the Welshman checked out on 91 in the deciding leg for victory.

The PDC European Tour continues with the Interwetten International Darts Open in Riesa, 31 March - 2 April.