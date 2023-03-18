Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock was the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championships

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in PDC history in her opening round victory at the Winmau Challenge Tour Event Nine.

England's Sherrock, 28, defeated Marco Verhofstad 5-3 in Hildesheim, Germany.

She took a 3-0 lead with her perfect leg of 180, 180 and 141, going on to wrap up the win with a 92 average.

It marks further history for Sherrock after she became the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championships in 2019.

She is through to the last 16 of the tournament, after subsequent wins over Max Hopp and Jimmy van Schie.

The Challenge Tour features non-PDC Tour card holders who attended Q School in 2023.

Sherrock narrowly missed out on earning a maiden PDC Tour card after defeat in the last 64 of Q School in January.