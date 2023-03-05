Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gilding previously reached the UK Open semi-final in 2015

Andrew Gilding won a major tournament for the first time aged 52, beating Michael van Gerwen in a last-leg decider in the UK Open final.

Gilding, who went into the event ranked 41st, recovered from 9-7 down to win 11-10, surviving a missed match dart by Van Gerwen in the final leg.

The victory in Minehead moves Gilding to 25th in the world and ensures entry to the Grand Slam of Darts.

"I can't believe it," he said. "I didn't expect to win that game."

The UK Open is known as the FA Cup of darts because it features an open draw rather than using a ranking-based system.

Gilding beat Germany's Martin Schindler 10-4 in Sunday's quarter-final, before defeating 21-year-old Czech Adam Gawlas 11-6 in the semi-final.

Of his progress through the rounds to a first major final, Gilding added: "I played steady all weekend, but I didn't feel like I played particularly brilliant darts.

"I have been practising more, working hard and it's paying off. Now I've got to win all of these major titles."

For Van Gerwen, a 10-1 on favourite before the final, the loss was another disappointing result after also losing the World Championship final to Michael Smith in January.

The world number three had the darts in the final leg but missed double 16 on a match-winning 102 attempt, with Gilding stepping up to hit double top.

"I think I made many mistakes and I know that, but I'm the only one to blame and fair play to Andrew," the 33-year-old said.

"At this moment I can't find many positives. I'm here to win tournaments and when you don't do that it's disappointing.

"It is painful for me. It hurts. Everybody knows what I'm like, but I will take it on the chin. Credit to Andrew. He had a phenomenal tournament."