Robert Thornton in action at the PDC World Darts Championship in 2018

Robert Thornton credits his wife for helping him rediscover the joy of playing darts after he "fell out of love with it" earlier in his career.

The former world number five became back-to-back World Seniors champion last weekend in Purfleet, beating England's Richie Howson in the final.

"Last year when I won it my wife said that's her job done, she had made me a world champion," said the 55-year-old.

"My wife gives me the pep talks when I need them. It has just been amazing."

The seniors tour is where Ardrossan's Thornton sees his future now that he has decided against trying to regain his PDC card through qualifying school.

Having enjoyed a stellar PDC career, winning two majors - the UK Open in 2012 and the World Grand Prix three years later - as well as claiming a top-10 place in the game's order of merit, Thornton is in good company in the seniors tour.

The field at the Circus Tavern included 16-time world champion Phil Taylor and 2020 Premier League winner Glen Durrant.

'The Thorn' admits he did consider trying to qualify but, on reflection, decided the PDC was too much of a slog.

He told BBC Scotland: "The four or five days at Q school is gruelling. If you do manage to get through, you are not getting a break because straightaway you're playing Europeans and pro tours, so the seniors for me is a lot better. I am enjoying my darts again.

"When I first started the PDC I was the only person to do every tournament that they ran, even the floor tournaments.

"But it takes its toll, it becomes a chore instead of enjoying it, so I kind of fell out of love with it for a long time. Then I started practising again and my wife said, 'look, you are still good enough to play so just enjoy it first'.

"To win the World Seniors back to back, I owe it to my family; they keep me going."

While satisfied that his own future lies in the senior ranks, Thornton has advice for first-time PDC tour card holders dreaming of making their mark on the ultra-competitive circuit.

"They should try to pace themselves, get the experience the first year and do all the tournaments in the second year to try to keep their card.

"You see a lot of young players coming through and if they get a card they do it for the two years and then you don't hear anything of them again for a couple of years because they are burned out.

"They end up losing their confidence and stuff like that and it is not nice to see."