Gerwyn Price is ranked fourth in the world

Welshman Gerwyn Price beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 to win PDC Premier League night two in Cardiff.

In the process, home favourite Price took home the £10,000 winner's bonus and five points for the league table.

Price beat reigning champion Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in semi-final thriller. The Dutchman threw a 110 average, but missed two match darts in the decider.

England's Aspinall, 31, threw a 105 average in his semi-final to beat world number one Michael Smith 6-4.

But having sealed his win over world champion Smith with a superb 136, Aspinall could not repeat the feat against Price.

"Every walk-on and every dart I threw, every double that went in, the crowd was right behind me," said Price.

"It's only once a year I get that and I appreciated every moment out there it was brilliant, it was so great for me."

In the quarter-finals, Price battled past Chris Dobey, last week's winner in Belfast, to win 6-5, but his World Cup team-mate Jonny Clayton's dream was dashed in a 6-3 defeat by Smith.

Aspinall threw a 10-darter in his 6-3 quarter-final win against Scot Peter Wright and Van Gerwen beat the Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh 6-4.

PDC Premier League night two results

Quarter-finals

Michael Smith 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Semi-finals

Michael Smith 4-6 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Gerwyn Price