World Seniors Darts Championship 2023: Details and how to watch live on BBC
The World Seniors Championship returns to the iconic Circus Tavern this month - and there is comprehensive live coverage across the BBC.
The venue hosted the PDC World Championships from 1994 until 2007.
Phil 'The Power' Taylor, who is back for his second seniors event, reached all 14 world championship finals at the arena in Purfleet, Essex, winning 11.
Robert Thornton is the defending seniors champion, having beaten Martin Adams 5-1 in last year's showpiece.
There will be live action every day on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 9-12 February.
First-round draw:
Terry Jenkins v Chris Mason
Les Wallace v Darryl Fitton
David Cameron v Richie Howson
Larry Butler v Darren Johnson
Kevin Painter v Ronnie Baxter
Trina Gulliver v Dennis Harbour
Martin Adams v Dave Prins
Peter Manley v Scott Mitchell
Bob Anderson v Andy Jenkins
Neil Duff v Lisa Ashton
Tony O'Shea v Leonard Gates
Keith Deller v Mike Huntley
John Part v Co Stompe
Glen Durrant v Mark Dudbridge
Phil Taylor v Colin McGarry
Robert Thornton v Roland Scholten
Live coverage
Thursday, 9 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
Friday, 10 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
Saturday, 11 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
Sunday, 12 February
Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app
