The World Seniors Championship returns to the iconic Circus Tavern this month - and there is comprehensive live coverage across the BBC.

The venue hosted the PDC World Championships from 1994 until 2007.

Phil 'The Power' Taylor, who is back for his second seniors event, reached all 14 world championship finals at the arena in Purfleet, Essex, winning 11.

Robert Thornton is the defending seniors champion, having beaten Martin Adams 5-1 in last year's showpiece.

There will be live action every day on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 9-12 February.

First-round draw:

Terry Jenkins v Chris Mason

Les Wallace v Darryl Fitton

David Cameron v Richie Howson

Larry Butler v Darren Johnson

Kevin Painter v Ronnie Baxter

Trina Gulliver v Dennis Harbour

Martin Adams v Dave Prins

Peter Manley v Scott Mitchell

Bob Anderson v Andy Jenkins

Neil Duff v Lisa Ashton

Tony O'Shea v Leonard Gates

Keith Deller v Mike Huntley

John Part v Co Stompe

Glen Durrant v Mark Dudbridge

Phil Taylor v Colin McGarry

Robert Thornton v Roland Scholten

Live coverage

Thursday, 9 February

Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app

Friday, 10 February

Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app

Saturday, 11 February

Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app

Sunday, 12 February

Afternoon session 13:00-17:00 & evening session 19:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & mobile app

