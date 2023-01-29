Last updated on .From the section Darts

Dobey, from Northumberland, walks out to Ant and Dec's Let's Get Ready to Rhumble

Chris Dobey claimed the biggest victory of his career with a 11-7 defeat of Rob Cross to win the Masters.

World number 21 Dobey showed no signs of pressure despite reaching his first televised final on the PDC Tour.

"I'm lost for words. To win my first TV title is an honour," Dobey told ITV after beating his fellow Englishman.

The 32-year-old, nicknamed 'Hollywood', knocked new world champion Michael Smith out in the semi-finals of the event in Milton Keynes.

Cross, the 2018 world champion, had survived three match darts to edge out Peter 'Snakebite' Wright 11-10 and reach the final.

The 32-year-old had also defeated five-time Masters champion Michael van Gerwen in the last eight and on Saturday had the tournament's second biggest average of 112.3 when beating Gary Anderson. .

Dobey and Cross will now wait to see if they are in the eight-strong Premier League, with the line-up announced on Monday.