Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock was the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championships

Fallon Sherrock has narrowly missed out on earning a maiden PDC Tour card after defeat in the last 64 of Q School.

The 28-year-old Women's World Matchplay champion was beaten 6-3 by Rob Collins on the final day in Milton Keynes.

She had started Sunday in 10th place on the UK Order of Merit, with only the top nine earning a tour card.

"Gutted, but played well all week," Sherrock said on Twitter external-link . "Game's definitely there - 2023 looks bright already."

Sherrock had accrued five points during Q School, including three for her run to the quarter-finals on Thursday before exiting in the first round on Friday.

On Saturday, she reached the the last 16, earning a further two points, but was beaten 6-3 by Lee Evans.

In 2020, Lisa Ashton became the first - and to date, only - woman to win a PDC Tour card through Q School.

A PDC Tour card allows its holders to enter all Players Championship events, each of which has a top prize of £12,000.

It also enables them to play in the UK Open and qualifiers for all European Tour and select televised events, with 128 players granted tour cards in total.