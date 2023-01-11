Gerwyn Price was a regular in the Welsh Premiership before darts took over

Gerwyn Price is still undecided as to whether he will compete in another World Darts Championship after crashing out in the quarter-finals.

The Iceman is also unsure over whether he will continue to wear ear defenders to block out crowd noise.

But one thing he is certain of this year is getting his rugby boots back on for his local team in south Wales.

"I need to have a little bit of my life back, I need some of that adrenaline," Price told BBC Sport Wales.

Before the Welshman's meteoric rise to world number one, he was a regular for Welsh Premiership sides Cross Keys and Neath.

He also had a brief stint with Glasgow Warriors in the then Pro12 and played rugby league for South Wales Scorpions.

But the demands of professional darts and the global travel involved saw his first love take a backseat, that was until now.

Speaking ahead of his first match at the Bahrain Darts Masters, the 37-year-old revealed his plans to turn out once or twice a month for Bedwellty RFC.

Gerwyn Price left Cross Keys in February 2014 to rejoin a struggling Neath team

"I'm definitely going to put them [boots] back on sometime in the season, the question is just when as I've got to pick and choose tournaments," said Price.

"I'm going to hit them hard early on and when I get myself some decent ranking points I'll miss one or two and definitely get those boots back on.

"I'm on the road constantly so it's nice to take some time out and I'm going to put the property (business) on the back burner for a bit as it's a little bit stressful.

"So I'll chill out when I'm home and hopefully enjoy one or two games of rugby which I do really miss, I'm looking forward to it.

"Hopefully I'll stay injury free."

Price is preparing for his first tournament since the disappointment of failing to reclaim the world crown he won in 2021.

He lost 5-1 to Gabriel Clemens at the quarter-final stage and has now slipped to number four on the PDC Order of Merit.

After the event, Price wrote on social media that he may not play at another World Championship, and he admits he is still in that frame of mind.

"Obviously it was disappointing going out at the quarter-finals for the last two years," he said.

"If I'd been given a fair crack and fair opportunity in those games the results could have been a lot different.

"If I'm going to go out of the tournament in the quarter-finals or last 16 it's pointless me even turning up. So if I can do well all year and if I can win a couple of majors then I don't have to go, you never know."

Price's tournament will also be remembered for his decision to wear ear defenders to drown out the noise of lively spectators at London's Alexandra Palace.

He had practised wearing them and put them on during the fifth set against Clemens - but the plan backfired.

"It gets me focused and sort of drowns out any minute noises around you, like one or two people shouting out or a few boos or whistles when you're going at doubles," Price explained.

"But when I did put them on the whole crowd starts, so it was totally the opposite to what I wanted to happen."

Gerwyn Price was world number one going into the PDC World Championship last month

But Price has not ruled out wearing them in the future.

"I'm not saying I'll never use them again but hopefully the crowd will just understand I need them for my focus, I need them for my game when those individuals are not giving me a fair crack."

On the whole Price said the crowds had been brilliant, especially in Europe and in England at the Matchplay.

"I don't know if they have different sorts of crowds which come to the World Championships, I'm not sure, but it always seems to be there at the most vital time when that's all you want to do is do well in the biggest event of the year," Price added.

"It just seems to be that one event, but everywhere else all season was really good, but like I said just that one event which is unfortunate as it's the biggest one of all."