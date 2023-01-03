Close menu

PDC World Championship: Michael Smith beats Michael van Gerwen in 2023 final

Michael Smith throws a dart
Michael Smith has replaced Gerwyn Price as world number one following his World Championship victory

England's Michael Smith hit a nine-dart finish on his way to beating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and winning his first PDC World Championship title.

Smith, from St Helens, won a classic final 7-4 at Alexandra Palace.

The fourth seed hit a nine-dart finish in the second set, during a sensational leg in which Van Gerwen missed his own attempt at double 12 for a perfect leg.

The 32-year-old is the new world number one as a result of his victory, which also earned him a £500,000 first prize.

Van Gerwen, 33, went into the final as favourite but was unable to reclaim the title he last won in 2019.

He has now finished runner-up at the World Championship on three occasions, alongside tournament successes in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Before the final, Van Gerwen had dropped only three sets in his five previous matches.

However, Smith saved his best performance of the tournament for the final to see off the Dutchman for the biggest win of his career.

The best leg of darts ever?

Van Gerwen had cruised through his quarter-final and semi-final ties without dropping a set and, after taking the opener in the final, it took something special to end a run of 14 successive victorious sets.

The third leg of the second set started with a maximum and a 177 from Van Gerwen, Smith replying with two 180s of his own.

Van Gerwen hit two treble 20s but narrowly missed his shot at double 12.

Smith stepped up and landed a 141 checkout to become only the second player, after Adrian Lewis in 2011, to hit a nine-dart finish in a World Championship final.

Another pivotal moment came when Smith took the seventh set, having lost the first two legs in it, to go 4-3 up.

He took the eighth and ninth sets too, opening up a lead of more than one set for the first time in the match, and he held on despite a late flurry from Van Gerwen.

Both men had three-dart averages close to 100 and there were 37 180s in total, 22 of them by Smith.

Bully Boy finally fulfils potential

Smith has long been considered a future world champion, emerging onto the scene at the highest level with an upset victory over 16-time world champion Phil Taylor at the 2014 event.

He had been one of darts' nearly men with several defeats in major televised finals, including at two previous World Championships, before breaking that hoodoo by winning the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Smith is the 11th different player to win the PDC World Championship since the annual event was first staged in 1994.

He is the fifth English thrower to lift the title, following Dennis Priestley, Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Rob Cross.

  • Comment posted by Alarp, today at 22:51

    Classy comments and behaviour from both men. Magnanimous in defeat, gracious in winning. Other sports take note.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 22:41

    An amazing final. It had so much, including the best ever 9 dart leg. One of the best ever finals. Class from both players towards each other in the post match interviews. Smith deserved it, well done! 🎯

    • Reply posted by KLarson5, today at 22:59

      KLarson5 replied:
      May have been entertaining to watch, but the fact that darts is in the 'sports' section is a joke. More of a soap.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:49

    What an incredible reaction from Smith who’s been so desperate to win this his whole life.

    Hits his double and goes straight over to shake hands with MVG then goes and celebrates with his family. What a beautiful end to one of the greatest sporting encounters you’ll ever see.

    We’re celebrating with you tonight Bully Boy that was simply sensational

  • Comment posted by Benny, today at 22:48

    Best game ever, fast, 9 darter, swings and great sportsmanship

  • Comment posted by Devonboy, today at 22:45

    WOW
    BBC headline Darts on there website, what is the world coming to!!
    Well done M. Smith great game tonight 🎯🎯🎯

    • Reply posted by Devonboy, today at 22:46

      Devonboy replied:
      Thier 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Say What, today at 22:54

    Just wondering why there’s a question mark after “the best leg of darts ever” in the piece above. Best leg of darts ever, no question

    • Reply posted by 42, today at 23:05

      42 replied:
      Suppose statistically it’s not quite. Both players hitting two 180s then the person with throw hitting the double but that leg was unique. Haven’t seen that before, brilliant stuff.

  • Comment posted by Erm can i say, today at 22:39

    Fantastic final between 2 gentlemen and a 9 darter to boot 🤝

  • Comment posted by Bluey81, today at 22:52

    Great final and well done Smithy on your first win, and to Van Gerwen who was very gracious in defeat.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:51

    Great to see and hear two players have so much grace and respect for each other at the end, fair play to Van Gerwen for his kind words... enough said.

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 22:45

    Brilliant match. From both players and what a result for Smith. How do they throw a dart straight under that sort of pressure. Great sport.

  • Comment posted by Gabriel Oak, today at 22:55

    I can’t spake, I can’t spake!

  • Comment posted by Curtainman, today at 22:40

    I've watched Bristow, Lowe, Wilson, Anderson, Taylor and the other greats over the years but I've never seen a game like that.

    Both deserved a 9 dart finish, brilliant stuff

    • Reply posted by KingDon, today at 23:01

      KingDon replied:
      100 average.
      Superb over 2.5 hours, but guys like Jocky, Phil, etc did that also.

  • Comment posted by pmhcfc, today at 22:38

    Follow that. Had everything. Well done Michael Smith - and what about that 9-darter!! Awesome viewing.

    • Reply posted by Dow, today at 22:41

      Dow replied:
      If Smith had pulled off the 9-darter in the final leg, it would've really had everything!

  • Comment posted by trip67, today at 23:02

    Top-level darts produces edge-of-your-seat moments constantly. Amazing sporting action. Well done Smith and also fair play to a gracious MVG at the end.

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:38

    Michael smith. Take a bow..

  • Comment posted by stephen trace, today at 22:44

    The best 94 seconds of darts ever!! The greatest leg ever. Great match, Darts is coming home. Well played Michael Smith

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 23:04

    I like both players but have to congratulate Bully Boy. He’s learned from the last 2 finals and knew just what to do. He more or less controlled it from start to finish. Well done!!

  • Comment posted by withanowl, today at 22:41

    Very gracious, humble man by the sounds of it. Well done , Michael. I think you'll be around for a while

  • Comment posted by matt_5 , today at 22:41

    Two top class players and people.

    So glad for Smith and at the same time gutted for Van Gerwen. This is unlikely to be the last time they play each other in a world's final so already looking forward to the next time. Really good final and again very happy for Smith, especially after seeing how upset he was on the losing end before.

  • Comment posted by 42, today at 23:08

    Smith and MVG are likely to be the top two for a while.

    Smith is so natural, when he’s on his game he’s almost unstoppable. Haven’t seen MVG lose his range like that for a while, just shows pressure makes a difference. Problem is putting MVG under pressure is really difficult.

