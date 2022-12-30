World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey through to quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen advanced to the World Darts Championship quarter-finals as England's Chris Dobey also continued his impressive run at Alexandra Palace.
Van Gerwen beat compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-1 on Friday evening.
Earlier, Dobey beat 2018 champion Rob Cross 4-2 having defeated two-time winner Gary Anderson on Wednesday.
Michael Smith - twice a runner-up - claimed a confident 4-1 victory against Masters winner Joe Cullen.
Dimitri van den Bergh won the first of Friday's round four ties, beating fellow Belgian Kim Huybrechts 4-0 before Scotland's Alan Soutar was beaten 4-1 by Germany's Gabriel Clemens.
Fifth seed Luke Humphries and 2021 semi-finalist Stephen Bunting will complete Friday's action.