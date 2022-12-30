Last updated on .From the section Darts

Michael van Gerwen won his first World Championship title in 2014

Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen advanced to the World Darts Championship quarter-finals as England's Chris Dobey also continued his impressive run at Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen beat compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-1 on Friday evening.

Earlier, Dobey beat 2018 champion Rob Cross 4-2 having defeated two-time winner Gary Anderson on Wednesday.

Michael Smith - twice a runner-up - claimed a confident 4-1 victory against Masters winner Joe Cullen.

Dimitri van den Bergh won the first of Friday's round four ties, beating fellow Belgian Kim Huybrechts 4-0 before Scotland's Alan Soutar was beaten 4-1 by Germany's Gabriel Clemens.

Fifth seed Luke Humphries and 2021 semi-finalist Stephen Bunting will complete Friday's action.