Gerwyn Price was the first player to secure a quarter-final spot at this year's World Darts Championship

World number one Gerwyn Price advanced to the World Darts Championship quarter-finals with a 4-1 win against Jose de Sousa at Alexandra Palace.

Wales' Price, who beat five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 4-0 in the third round, will face Gabriel Clemens or Alan Soutar next.

Jonny Clayton also reached the last eight with a 4-3 win against Josh Rock.

Earlier on Thursday, 2018 world champion Rob Cross won his third-round meeting with Mervyn King 4-1.

Cross will play Chris Dobey next after the Englishman beat two-time former winner Gary Anderson on Wednesday.

Fifth seed Luke Humphries also reached the fourth round, beating Vincent van der Voort 4-3 and will face Stephen Bunting, who claimed a 4-2 victory against Dave Chisnall.

Dirk van Duijvenbode's 4-3 win against Ross Smith set up an all-Dutch fourth-round match against three-time champion Michael van Gerwen.