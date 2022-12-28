Chris Dobey says Gary Anderson's 'annoying' comments drove win at World Championship
World number 22 Chris Dobey said his 4-1 win over Gary Anderson at the World Darts Championship was fuelled by annoying comments from his opponent.
Scotland's Anderson, a two-time world champion, took the opening set in the third-round match at Alexandra Palace - but Englishman Dobey won the next four.
"Gary said something to us in the last break and I didn't like it, so there was no way he was winning that game after that," Dobey told Sky Sports.
"It kind of annoyed us."
He added: "But I came out, the man I am, I tried to forget about it. He's a class lad but I didn't agree with what he said.
"I'm not going to say [what he said], it was just something I didn't like."
Dobey will face an all-English fourth-round match against either Rob Cross or Mervyn King.
Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen saw off the challenge of Mensur Suljovic, winning 4-2, while Masters champion Joe Cullen swept aside World Cup winner Damon Heta 4-0.
Unseeded Scot Alan Soutar - a firefighter in Dundee away from darts - also advanced after beating UK Open champion Danny Noppert, of the Netherlands, 4-2. Soutar will play Germany's Gabriel Clemens in the last 16.
Portugal's Jose de Sousa came from 3-0 down to beat England's Ryan Searle 4-3.
Wednesday's action ended as England's two-time World Championship runner-up Michael Smith mounted a thrilling comeback of his own, winning the final three sets to beat Germany's Martin Schindler 4-3.
