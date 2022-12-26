Close menu

PDC World Championship: Josh Rock beats Nathan Aspinall in decider

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock
Josh Rock hit 13 maximums against Nathan Aspinall

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock won a deciding set to beat England's Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in the third round of the PDC World Championship.

He produced a 141 finish on the way to taking the opening set, before Aspinall reeled off the next two.

World youth champion Rock went 3-2 up, but his rival bounced back to set up a decider.

Rock took the seventh set 3-1 in legs and said: "There is a lot more to come."

The 21-year-old hit two consecutive double 20s to go 2-0 up in the deciding set - and then completed the win in a tense finale as Aspinall missed a great chance to level at 2-2.

Needing 16, he missed a dart at double eight and two at double four.

Rock checked out with 70 for victory and told Sky Sports: "I was under a lot of pressure. I dealt with it well and I'm happy."

Belgium's Dimitri van den Bergh also made it through to the fourth round after beating Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski 4-1 at Alexandra Palace.

