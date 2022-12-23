Last updated on .From the section Darts

Brendan Dolan hit two maximums in his win over Jimmy Hendriks on Friday afternoon

Brendan Dolan has progressed to the last 32 of the PDC World Darts Championship with a 3-1 victory over Jimmy Hendriks at Alexandra Palace.

The Fermanagh thrower, ranked 26th, was cruising after winning the opening two sets 3-1 and 3-0 with his Dutch opponent struggling on the doubles.

However, the unseeded Hendriks edged the third set 3-2 before Dolan regained control to win 3-0 in the fourth.

Dolan will face Jonny Clayton or Danny van Trijp on Tuesday.

'The History Maker' is two games away from emulating his best performance in the tournament which came in 2019 when he reached the quarter-finals.

Dolan is the second Northern Ireland player to reach the third round with Antrim native Josh Rock set to meet two-time world semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall on the same day.