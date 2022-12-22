Last updated on .From the section Darts

Wade (left) is a three-time semi-finalist at the PDC World Darts Championship

James Wade was on the end of an upset at the PDC World Darts Championship after being beaten by Jim Williams in the second round at Alexandra Palace.

Wade, who is eighth in the PDC order of merit, suffered a 3-2 defeat by Williams, who is ranked 77th.

Two-time winner Gary Anderson celebrated his 52nd birthday as he made it through to the third round with a 3-1 win against Madars Razma.

"I don't know about this year," said Anderson about winning the tournament.

"My game is not even close to what it should be. I keep trying, I'm practising a lot more."

Dirk van Duijvenbode was a 3-2 winner against Karel Sedlacek in the tournament's first match to go to a tie-break.

In a dramatic encounter, Van Duijvenbode missed double 12 when going for a nine-dart finish.

"Sometimes you miss a nine-darter and you just know it's not in," said the 30-year-old Dutchman. "I threw it and thought 'it's in' [but] it wasn't."

Sedlacek failed to hit the bull with a match dart before Van Duijvenbode went on to win the final set 4-2 in legs.

"I have never felt this nervous in my life. I think it's because I think I can actually do something this year," added Van Duijvenbode.

"I started well and then the pressure kicks in, but in the end I won, so I'm happy."

Mensur Suljovic will play Michael van Gerwen in the third round after a 3-0 victory over Mike de Decker, while Krzysztof Ratajski beat Danny Jansen 3-1 and Ryan Searle won 3-0 against Adam Gawlas.