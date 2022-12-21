Last updated on .From the section Darts

Van Gerwen last won a PDC world title in 2019

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen opened his PDC World Darts Championship campaign with an emphatic second-round win over Welsh youngster Lewy Williams.

The 33-year-old Dutchman lost just one leg as he beat the 20-year-old 3-0 at Alexandra Palace.

Van Gerwen had an overall average of 101.84 in the match and won the second set with legs of 13, 12 and 11 darts.

"I think I played quite well. To be back here gives me a lot of pleasure," said Van Gerwen.

"I know I'm under pressure but then to do what I did gives a lot of joy and confidence. I feel good and comfortable."

Van Gerwen, who was forced to withdraw from last year's competition, has won four major titles in 2022.

Meanwhile, Mervyn King led his match against Danny Baggish 2-0 but was pegged back to 2-2 by the American before the 56-year-old Englishman won the deciding set to make it through to the third round.

Germany's Gabriel Clemens was a 3-0 winner against Ireland's William O'Connor in their second-round match.

England's Stephen Bunting came from a set down to beat American Leonard Gates 3-1 to set up a third round meeting with Dave Chisnall, who beat Andrew Gilding 3-1.