Last updated on .From the section Darts

Sherrock reached the third round of the PDC World Championship in 2019

Fallon Sherrock was knocked out in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship, losing 3-1 to Ricky Evans.

Sherrock took the first set but Evans, 32, who entered the match at Alexandra Palace dressed in a Santa beard and hat, fought back in a close match.

Each of the three sets Evans won went to five legs.

"I knew it was going to be tough but I didn't expect it to be that tough," England's Evans said on Sky Sports.

"She was the better player in that game. I got away with that.

"She missed too many doubles and I took my chance. I'm so happy. That's the hardest game you can play in darts, I've got nothing to lose now."

Crowd-favourite Sherrock, 28, only hit nine out of 31 doubles, compared to Evans' 10 from 21.

Evans will now play Joe Cullen in the second round.

Sherrock, the first woman to win matches at the event three years ago, was awarded a place at the tournament as the Women's World Matchplay winner.

Earlier, Dutch player Jimmy Hendriks came out on top with a 3-1 victory over Englishman Jamie Hughes and Wales' Jim Williams fought back from 2-1 down against Polish debutant Sebastian Bialecki to secure a 3-2 victory.