Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price has won the Grand Slam of Darts on three occasions.

World number one Gerwyn Price came back from a set down to beat Luke Woodhouse 3-1 in the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

England's Woodhouse averaged almost 105 as he took the opening set 3-1 but Price responded by winning the deciding fifth leg to take the second set.

The 2021 champion won the third set 3-1 and a wrapped up the final set 3-0.

Price will face Raymond van Barneveld or Ryan Meikle in the third round.

The 37-year-old is one of a record breaking six Welsh players competing in this year's tournament.

Lewy Williams secured his place in the second round earlier on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Niels Zonneveld, and was one shot away from completing a nine dart finish.

But Robert Owen is out after he was beaten 3-0 by England's Andrew Gilding.