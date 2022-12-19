Close menu

PDC World Championship: Gerwyn Price survives early scare to advance at Worlds

Gerwyn Price
Gerwyn Price has won the Grand Slam of Darts on three occasions.

World number one Gerwyn Price came back from a set down to beat Luke Woodhouse 3-1 in the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

England's Woodhouse averaged almost 105 as he took the opening set 3-1 but Price responded by winning the deciding fifth leg to take the second set.

The 2021 champion won the third set 3-1 and a wrapped up the final set 3-0.

Price will face Raymond van Barneveld or Ryan Meikle in the third round.

The 37-year-old is one of a record breaking six Welsh players competing in this year's tournament.

Lewy Williams secured his place in the second round earlier on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Niels Zonneveld, and was one shot away from completing a nine dart finish.

But Robert Owen is out after he was beaten 3-0 by England's Andrew Gilding.

