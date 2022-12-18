Last updated on .From the section Darts

Vladyslav Omelchenko became the first Ukrainian to play at the PDC World Championship

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has suffered a third successive early exit from the PDC World Championship.

Lewis, who won at Alexandra Palace in 2011 and 2012, was beaten 3-0 by Australian number 20 seed Damon Heta.

It is the third year in a row in which the 37-year-old Englishman has been eliminated in round two.

Earlier, Vladyslav Omelchenko made history by becoming the first Ukrainian to play at the worlds, however he was beaten 3-0 by England's Luke Woodhouse.

Omelchenko, a former miner from Krivyi Rih, enjoyed some memorable moments, including the first 180 of the match and a 143 check-out in the third set.

However Woodhouse pulled through and will now face top seed Gerwyn Price in round two.

There was also a win for Karel Sedlacek of the Czech Republic - his first worlds victory in three attempts - who impressively beat Australia's Raymond Smith 3-0 with an average score of 98.72, the highest of tournament so far. He plays 14th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode next.

Latvia's Madars Razma progressed with a 3-1 victory over Prakash Jiwa of India, and faces 11th seed Gary Anderson in round two.