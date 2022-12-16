Last updated on .From the section Darts

Beau Greaves became the youngest winner of a world championship when she beat Kirsty Hutchinson to the WDF title in April

Teenager Beau Greaves made history at the PDC World Championship, but suffered defeat in her first-round match at Alexandra Palace.

The 18-year-old, who won the WDF world championship in April, became the youngest woman to compete at the tournament, but was beaten 3-0 by Ireland's William O'Connor.

Doncaster's Greaves made checkouts of 120 and 122 on her debut appearance.

"Beau did absolutely brilliant," O'Connor told Sky Sports.

The 36-year-old, who will face Gabriel Clemens in the second round on Wednesday, added: "It was a great game of darts. I don't think 3-0 was a fair example of the game. It was so close, it was scary."

Also on Friday, two-time world champion Adrian Lewis secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden's number one Daniel Larsson.

Englishman Lewis, making his 18th consecutive world championship appearance, will face Australian World Cup winner Damon Heta in the second round on Sunday.

Belgian Kim Huybrechts comfortably beat South African debutant Grant Sampson 3-0 and will face reigning champion Peter Wright next.