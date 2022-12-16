Beau Greaves, 18, is the youngest woman to compete at a PDC World Championships.

Beau Greaves is the teenage sensation about to make history at the PDC World Championships.

The 18-year-old from Doncaster got into darts at the age of 10. On Friday, she will become the youngest woman to compete at the championship in its 30-year history when she faces world number 37 William O'Connor.

Want to know more about darts' most exciting young player? Here are a few facts about Greaves.

1. A winning streak to scare the best

Greaves comes into this tournament in terrific form. The Guardian reports that she has won 66 consecutive matches external-link and eight tournament titles in a row on the PDC Women's Series. Not bad.

In light of Greaves' performances this year, several of the top male players at the World Championship, including defending champion Peter Wright, have said they do not want to face her.

"Sometimes I forget that I am still a teenager," Greaves said. "I am only 18 and I forget that when I am doing all this stuff.

"I never thought of it as a dream. I was more for just playing the ladies darts and I was content with that. It sort of happened, I didn't plan it or expect it."

2. She's already beaten Sherrock

Fallon Sherrock became a trailblazer for women in darts when she got to the third round of the 2020 World Championship.

However, Greaves beat her at a tournament in Wigan earlier this year to claim a spot at Alexandra Palace.

"I don't want to be compared to Fallon," says Greaves. "What she did was amazing, but I want to do my own thing and just sort of keep to myself and keep enjoying it."

3. Youngest person to win a World Championship

In April, aged 18, Greaves beat Kirsty Hutchinson 4-0 to win the WDF World Championship.

The previous youngest winner of a World Championship was 21. By winning the tournament, she set the record for both male and female competitors.

Beau Greaves in 2016: The 12-year-old darts sensation

4. Her nickname is incredible

'Beau 'n' Arrow' sort of writes itself. In fact, it's one of the best cases of nominative determinism we've come across for a while.

She said external-link that the name was suggested by one of her dad's mates in Doncaster and ended up sticking.

5. She still lives with her parents

Not too surprisingly, despite all her accolades, Greaves is still a normal teenager in most respects.

"Sometimes you are on a proper high and you come back and mum is having a go about something," she said. "It is such a contrast when you come back from a darting weekend, I have never been treated any differently and I wouldn't want that anyway."

Greaves has already set the darts world alight. And she is confident that she can go even further.

"I feel like no one has ever seen me play how I can really play," she said. "I feel like I have got gears and I can turn it on when I need to."