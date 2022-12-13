Last updated on .From the section Darts

Van Gerwen last won a PDC world title in 2019

Michael van Gerwen says "there is only more to come" as he prepares to bid for his fourth world title at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 33-year-old Dutchman starts his campaign in good form, having won four major titles in 2022.

"I don't have to prove anything, everyone knows what I am capable of," he said.

"I am doing fine. From this moment, there is only more to come."

Van Gerwen most recently beat Rob Cross, to claim his his seventh PDC Players Championship Finals title in 10 years.

The three-time champion, who was forced to withdraw from last year's competition at London's Alexandra Palace with coronavirus, will face tough competition for this year's title from top seed Gerwyn Price.

Scotsman Peter Wright, who beat Michael Smith in last year's final, begins his defence - and quest for a hat-trick of world titles - against Mickey Mansell or Ben Robb on Thursday.

Beau Greaves, 18, will make history as the youngest female to play in the tournament.

The teenager, who has won 52 successive games in the PDC Women's Series, will face Ireland's William O'Connor in the first round.

The PDC World Darts Championship takes place at Alexandra Palace from 15 December to 3 January.