Michael Van Gerwen: Dutchman is confident he can win fourth PDC World Championship title
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Michael van Gerwen says "there is only more to come" as he prepares to bid for his fourth world title at the PDC World Darts Championship.
The 33-year-old Dutchman starts his campaign in good form, having won four major titles in 2022.
"I don't have to prove anything, everyone knows what I am capable of," he said.
"I am doing fine. From this moment, there is only more to come."
Van Gerwen most recently beat Rob Cross, to claim his his seventh PDC Players Championship Finals title in 10 years.
The three-time champion, who was forced to withdraw from last year's competition at London's Alexandra Palace with coronavirus, will face tough competition for this year's title from top seed Gerwyn Price.
- Peter Wright feeling focused as he targets third PDC world title
- Keegan Brown: Players Championship winner 'buzzing' for return to Alexandra Palace
Scotsman Peter Wright, who beat Michael Smith in last year's final, begins his defence - and quest for a hat-trick of world titles - against Mickey Mansell or Ben Robb on Thursday.
Beau Greaves, 18, will make history as the youngest female to play in the tournament.
The teenager, who has won 52 successive games in the PDC Women's Series, will face Ireland's William O'Connor in the first round.
The PDC World Darts Championship takes place at Alexandra Palace from 15 December to 3 January.
- Match of the Day Top 10: A countdown of the greatest World Cup goals
- When Louis Theroux met Bear Grylls: Did he find the real man beneath the tough-guy exterior?