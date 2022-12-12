Wright's wife was admitted to hospital after becoming unwell while Wright was playing Fallon Sherrock in Wolverhampton in November

Peter Wright believes he can end "a pretty poor year" on a high by winning darts' biggest prize for a third time.

After becoming a double PDC world champion last season, the Scot will begin his title defence on Thursday.

Wright, 52, is looking forward to fully concentrating on his game following a period when his wife was unwell.

"I missed out on the Players Championships. I didn't perform well in the Grand Slam because I was worried about my wife," he said.

"Sometimes you have got to miss stuff. You have got to look after your loved ones."

His wife, Joanne, had her gallbladder removed prior to last month's Grand Slam, but was readmitted to hospital after taking ill during her husband's victory over Fallon Sherrock.

"She got complications, she ended up in so much pain," said Wright.

"Jo had to get my daughter to ring an ambulance to get her while I was playing Fallon. She ended up in hospital in Wolverhampton for two weeks, then managed to get home and was back in hospital for a few days.

"She has been in and out of hospital for checks, trying to get rid of the pain but everything, fingers crossed, is all good now."

Wright, a PDC world champion in 2020, saw off Michael Smith in last year's final to do it again and become only the sixth player to win the title twice.

In March he then became the first Scot to reach number one in the PDC world rankings.

However, Wright - who had his own gallbladder removed in August - has struggled for form since.

But the current world number two remains in confident mood as he prepares to take to the oche at London's Alexandra Palace once again.

He said: "I think it has been a pretty poor year. Yes, it is good to be the world champion and get to number one in the world, but I didn't really perform as a world number one. I don't know why the form wasn't there.

"It has just been up and down - let's finish the year off with a good one. I feel great. I think I am going to win it five times, maybe six. There is lots more left in me.

"I like being the outsider. I like proving people wrong and shutting them up so we will see at the end of it who is lifting the trophy."