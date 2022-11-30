British darts player Scott Mitchell says he will chat with his family before deciding whether to try and reclaim his PDC Tour card

Former BDO world champion Scott Mitchell says he is keen for another crack on the professional tour after losing his PDC Tour card.

The 51-year-old has failed to qualify for the season-ending World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

"I played not too differently from last season, the throwing averages are similar," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I was top 50 with the good guys but my average dropped from 93 to 92 this year - it's not much but I'm disappointed."

Mitchell, from Christchurch in Dorset, made his PDC World Darts Championship debut last year after gaining his two-year tour card in January 2021.

If he wants to claim it back he will have to go through qualifying school in the new year.

"I would like to go back and get it [card] again because even the top players didn't crack the tour after two years," he added.

"Some of them have been there four or five years before they became regulars on the TV. I feel the first two years I've had have been a nice honeymoon, but I would like to give it another go."

'Maybe it's time I applied myself more'

Mitchell has been running a 100-acre farm with his family while competing on the PDC Tour

Mitchell, nicknamed Scotty Dog, had a breakthrough year in 2014 where he won a number of events organised by the now-defunct British Darts Association (BDO).

He won the BDO World Darts Championship in 2015 and ended the year ranked world number one, but he has been unable to hit the same form since joining the PDC Tour.

One of the biggest challenges he faces is juggling his job as a farmer with throwing and competing.

"It's difficult to compete with full time pro's when you're still working. It's not a five day a week job, we're farming 24/7.

"This [darts] is a glorified hobby for me. But maybe it's time I applied myself a little bit more, I don't know, but I have enjoyed every second of the tour and it's been a great two years of my life."

'We have to discuss where my future lies'

Mitchell says it would be impossible to even consider a future as a darts player without his supportive family by his side: "We do everything together and we're very much about having family discussions about the important things, and darts is one of them.

"I have options but I have to weigh up what's best for me and what's best for the farm. I'm not really that good at saying what's best but my family know me very well, and they know what suits me.

"Now that the BDO has gone the amateur side, away from the PDC, has come alive and there are varying organisations and tournaments I can play in.

"I do some commentary as well and there is also the World Seniors Tour, which I qualify for now.

"I still play for Dorset and my daughter plays in the women's team too and I absolutely love it. That's one thing that won't change, until they tell me that they don't want me anymore - we just have to sit down and discuss where my future plans lie."