Former BDO world champion Richie Burnett sealed his first spot at the PDC World Championship in eight years as he beat David Evans in qualifying.

Ryan Joyce, a 7-3 winner over Jamie Clark, and Jeff Smith who beat Nick Fullwell 7-1 claimed the other two qualifier places in Barnsley on Monday.

Burnett's fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price, the 2021 champion, will be the number one seed in Monday night's draw.

London's Alexandra Palace will host the event from 15 December to 3 January.

Darts' biggest tournament sees 96 players competing to win the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money.

The top 32 players from the PDC Order of Merit qualified by right and enter the World Championship in the second round.

Reigning champion Peter Wright will be the number two seed, with three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen seeded third and new Grand Slam of Darts champion Michael Smith fourth.

The seeded stars also include Raymond van Barneveld, who jumped up the rankings to be seeded 32nd thanks to reaching the Grand Slam semi-finals.

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock is the leading light among the ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers, which include two-time world champion Adrian Lewis, former finalist Simon Whitlock and veteran Steve Beaton - playing in a remarkable 32nd successive world championship.

Price and compatriot Jonny Clayton are both seeded for the second round, while their fellow Welshmen Burnett, Lewy Williams, Rob Owen and Jim Williams will all begin their campaigns in the first round.

Burnett won his PDC tour card back at qualifying school in Milton Keynes in January.

The 55-year-old claimed the BDO world title in 1995, beating Van Barneveld in the final.