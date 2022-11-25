Last updated on .From the section Darts

Ryan Joyce (R) is ranked 41st in the world

Ryan Joyce produced the biggest shock of the Players Championship Finals first round as he knocked out world number one Gerwyn Price.

The Welshman was joined in leaving the event in Minehead by three more of the top eight seeds, Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta also lost.

Joyce took a 3-0 lead before he and Price went on to miss three match darts.

But Joyce held his nerve and will face Jermaine Wattimena in the second round.

Ritchie Edhouse put paid to Grand Slam of Darts champion Smith and will take on Dimitri Van den Bergh next.

Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko - on his televised debut - knocked out Heta and Aspinall fell 6-4 to Martijn Kleermaker.

Six-time title holder Michael van Gerwen edged Suffolk's Ryan Meikle and will face Cameron Menzies in the second round.

Round one results

Rob Cross 6-3 Kevin Doets

Joe Cullen 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Damon Heta

James Wade 6-2 Mensur Suljovic

Cameron Menzies 6-3 Josh Rock

Ross Smith 6-2 Gian van Veen

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Martin Lukeman

Danny Noppert 6-1 Simon Whitlock

Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Michael Smith

Ryan Joyce 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Ryan Meikle

Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Rafferty

Dave Chisnall 6-3 Niels Zonneveld

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Ricky Evans

Callan Rydz 6-5 Madars Razma

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Keegan Brown

Scott Williams 6-4 Alan Soutar

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Brendan Dolan

Mike De Decker 6-4 Jim Williams

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 William O'Connor

Keane Barry 6-4 Adrian Lewis

Jose de Sousa 6-2 Danny Jansen

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Ryan Searle 6-4 Mervyn King

Jamie Hughes 6-4 Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey 6-1 Geert Nentjes

Martin Schindler 6-4 Vincent van der Voort

Jonny Clayton 6-0 John O'Shea

Matt Campbell 6-3 Steve Beaton

Gary Anderson 6-4 Gabriel Clemens

Saturday November 26

Afternoon Session (1245-1700 GMT)

Saturday's second round games

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Daryl Gurney

Ritchie Edhouse v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Ross Smith v Jonny Clayton

Luke Humphries v Mike De Decker

Danny Noppert v James Wade

Cameron Menzies v Michael van Gerwen

Joe Cullen v Kim Huybrechts

Ricardo Pietreczko v Callan Rydz

Andrew Gilding v Keane Barry

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jose De Sousa

Martin Schindler v Chris Dobey

Ryan Joyce v Jermaine Wattimena

Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Campbell

Dave Chisnall v Scott Williams

Ryan Searle v Jamie Hughes