Players Championship Finals: Ryan Joyce beats world number one Gerwyn Price
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Ryan Joyce produced the biggest shock of the Players Championship Finals first round as he knocked out world number one Gerwyn Price.
The Welshman was joined in leaving the event in Minehead by three more of the top eight seeds, Michael Smith, Nathan Aspinall and Damon Heta also lost.
Joyce took a 3-0 lead before he and Price went on to miss three match darts.
But Joyce held his nerve and will face Jermaine Wattimena in the second round.
Ritchie Edhouse put paid to Grand Slam of Darts champion Smith and will take on Dimitri Van den Bergh next.
Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko - on his televised debut - knocked out Heta and Aspinall fell 6-4 to Martijn Kleermaker.
Six-time title holder Michael van Gerwen edged Suffolk's Ryan Meikle and will face Cameron Menzies in the second round.
Round one results
Rob Cross 6-3 Kevin Doets
Joe Cullen 6-2 Rowby-John Rodriguez
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-5 Damon Heta
James Wade 6-2 Mensur Suljovic
Cameron Menzies 6-3 Josh Rock
Ross Smith 6-2 Gian van Veen
Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Martin Lukeman
Danny Noppert 6-1 Simon Whitlock
Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 Michael Smith
Ryan Joyce 6-5 Gerwyn Price
Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Ryan Meikle
Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Rafferty
Dave Chisnall 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
Andrew Gilding 6-2 Ricky Evans
Callan Rydz 6-5 Madars Razma
Daryl Gurney 6-3 Keegan Brown
Scott Williams 6-4 Alan Soutar
Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Brendan Dolan
Mike De Decker 6-4 Jim Williams
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 William O'Connor
Keane Barry 6-4 Adrian Lewis
Jose de Sousa 6-2 Danny Jansen
Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Mickey Mansell
Ryan Searle 6-4 Mervyn King
Jamie Hughes 6-4 Stephen Bunting
Chris Dobey 6-1 Geert Nentjes
Martin Schindler 6-4 Vincent van der Voort
Jonny Clayton 6-0 John O'Shea
Matt Campbell 6-3 Steve Beaton
Gary Anderson 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
Saturday November 26
Afternoon Session (1245-1700 GMT)
Saturday's second round games
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Daryl Gurney
Ritchie Edhouse v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Rob Cross v Gary Anderson
Ross Smith v Jonny Clayton
Luke Humphries v Mike De Decker
Danny Noppert v James Wade
Cameron Menzies v Michael van Gerwen
Joe Cullen v Kim Huybrechts
Ricardo Pietreczko v Callan Rydz
Andrew Gilding v Keane Barry
Krzysztof Ratajski v Jose De Sousa
Martin Schindler v Chris Dobey
Ryan Joyce v Jermaine Wattimena
Martijn Kleermaker v Matt Campbell
Dave Chisnall v Scott Williams
Ryan Searle v Jamie Hughes