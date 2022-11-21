Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock reached the third round of the PDC World Championship in 2019

Fallon Sherrock has been awarded a place at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Sherrock, the first woman to win matches at the event three years ago, was edged out by Beau Greaves last month in qualifying for Alexandra Palace.

But the PDC has created an extra spot for the Women's World Matchplay winner, which allows Sherrock in.

"It's great I will now get to go back to Ally Pally," said the 28-year-old.

Greaves, 18, threw a record women's average of 107.86 as she beat Sherrock 5-3 for a seventh consecutive title in the Women's Series Order of Merit.

That meant she will make her Worlds debut in December, where she joins Lisa Ashton.

Two qualifying places for female players were originally available, but the PDC has created an extra spot for the tournament which takes place from 15 December to 3 January.

Sherrock, who defeated Aileen de Graaf at the World Matchplay decider in Blackpool in July, added: "That was a wonderful day for me and I'm proud to have won.

"The PDC have done amazing things for women's darts in recent years and that's given us players a platform to play at the highest level."

The PDC also announced increased prize money for the Women's Series in 2023, with a total of £10,000 on offer at each of the 24 events.