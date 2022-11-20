Grand Slam of Darts: Michael Smith wins his first major title
Michael Smith beat Nathan Aspinall 16-5 to win the Grand Slam of Darts - and claim a first major title on his ninth attempt.
Smith, 32, led 3-2 at the first break and, at 8-5, won eight legs on the spin to pick up the Eric Bristow trophy for a first time, as well as the £150,000 top prize.
"Finally, I feel like I've arrived with a title under my belt," he said.
"Nathan let me get away with it there, but it's time to step up now."
The world number four from St Helens added: "Now it's my time to be greedy and win more and get what I want."
It was the second major final in six weeks for Stockport's Aspinall, 31, who was runner-up at the recent World Grand Prix.
"It was a horrific performance by myself, I just couldn't find the triple 20 and couldn't score," he said.
"I just think two games was too much for me today. It was a bad night at the office, but if I had to lose to anyone I'm glad it was Michael.
"But I'll take the positives from this week, I'm buzzing to have reached another major final."
Earlier in the semi-finals, Smith beat 2012 champion Raymond van Barneveld 16-12 and Aspinall showed class to find a way past Luke Humphries 16-12.