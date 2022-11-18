Last updated on .From the section Darts

Raymond van Barneveld is currently number 50 in the world

Raymond van Barneveld rolled back the years to beat reigning champion Gerwyn Price 16-13 in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts.

Wales' Price, 37, was looking to win his fourth title in five years at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

Dutchman Van Barneveld came back from 8-3 down to take the lead then held off a late rally from Price to reach his first ranking semi-final since 2017.

"It feels amazing, I don't know what happened," said Van Barneveld.

At 55, the 2012 champion is the oldest player in the tournament.

"Price is one of the best players in the world but I took my chances, I was there and played awesome," Van Barneveld added.

"I keep on believing in myself. It's one of the best nights of my career, I'm so happy."

It was the second time Van Barneveld beat Price in the tournament as he also defeated the world number one 5-4 in the group stage on Sunday.

Van Barneveld will play Michael Smith in the semi-finals on Saturday.

England's Smith, 31, won the final three legs in the match to beat Joe Cullen 16-15 in a close battle to make his second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

"When I was 15-13 down it was now or never," said Smith, who averaged 100 and landed 14 maximums.

"I feel sorry for Joe because I love him like a brother, but someone had to lose, and I'm so glad I was able to get over the line."