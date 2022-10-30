Last updated on .From the section Darts

Greaves became the youngest darts world champion when she won the 2022 WDF women's title

Teenager Beau Greaves threw a record women's average as she edged out Fallon Sherrock to qualify for the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 18-year-old from Doncaster averaged 107.86 as she beat Sherrock 5-3 for a seventh consecutive title in the Women's Series Order of Merit.

Greaves will make her Worlds debut in December, where she joins Lisa Ashton.

Sherrock made history in 2019 as the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.

But she has narrowly missed out on qualifying since.

Ashton had already progressed, leaving Greaves and Sherrock to battle for the second spot on Sunday at the last two Women's Series events.

Greaves, who won the WDF Lakeside women's title earlier in the year and missed the first 12 of 20 Women's Series events, hit the record average as she defeated her rival in the first final.

When Sherrock was beaten in the last 16 of the second event by Mikuru Suzuki, her hopes were over.

Greaves went on to win her eighth final and extend her unbeaten run in the competition to 52 matches.

Sherrock set the highest televised average by a female player of 101.55 last year, while Peter Wright hit the highest men's average of 123.5 in 2019.