Michael van Gerwen claimed the £120,000 top prize with his third World Grand Prix title in five years

Michael van Gerwen held off a spirited comeback from England's Nathan Aspinall to win his sixth World Grand Prix.

Dutchman Van Gerwen, 33, looked to be making quick work of the final as he stormed to a 4-0 lead on Sunday night in Leicester.

But Aspinall, 31, took three consecutive sets to pile the pressure on the three-time world champion.

Aspinall missed two darts to level the match at 4-4 but the third seed Van Gerwen took advantage to win 5-3.

"I'm proud of myself, I had to work really hard for it but to win the trophy like this again means a lot to me," said Van Gerwen.

"I had to battle but I did it at the right moments and I thought if someone deserved to win this game it was me," he added.

It's the third major title of the year for the Dutchman after winning the Premier League and World Matchplay.

Aspinall was the underdog going into the match despite an impressive run to the final, knocking out top seeds including Gerwyn Price to reach his third major final.

"When I was 4-0 down I just wanted to win a set and give him a game and I did that," said Stockport's Aspinall, who has overcome a career-threatening wrist injury in the last twelve months.

"I never gave in, Michael (van Gerwen) was the deserved winner, but another final for me so I'm very happy," he added.