Last updated on .From the section Darts

By Siân Price BBC Sport at the Morningside Arena

Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen will meet in a PDC ranking final for the first time

England's Nathan Aspinall will face five-time winner Michael van Gerwen in the final of the 2022 World Grand Prix.

Aspinall, 31, knocked out the number one seed Gerwyn Price 4-2 in his semi-final to reach his first ever final in the tournament.

Van Gerwen absolutely dominated the current world champion Peter Wright in their semi-final with a 4-0 straight set win, winning 12 out of the 13 legs.

"What an amazing feeling, what an amazing night," said Aspinall.

"I've never been that nervous in a game of darts but I composed myself at the end," added the Stockport player.

Despite his heavy loss in the semi-final Wright will regain the world number one spot from Price, 37, when the tournament in Leicester concludes.

Dutchman Van Gerwen, 33, was confident he would make Sunday's final.

"I think with my performance in the last few days I expected to win to that," he said.

"With all respect Wright is a phenomenal player and he didn't turn up tonight.

"I played well and it gave me confidence and that's the most important thing."