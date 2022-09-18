World Series of Darts: Gerwyn Price holds nerve to clinch victory
World number one Gerwyn Price clinched his second World Series of Darts title after a last-leg thriller against Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.
The Welshman held his nerve and silenced the Amsterdam crowd with his 11-10 victory in the final.
Van Duijvenbode threw first in the deciding leg but Price repeated his 2020 success, coolly sealing victory with a 90 checkout.
"I knew it would be a tough battle but I dug in until the end," said Price.
"I missed doubles in a few legs but I gave myself a chance in the last leg.
"I'm more than experienced with these kind of crowds but I'm thrilled to get over the line."
Price had reached the final after an 11-9 win over England's James Wade, while Van Duijvenbode got past defending champion Jonny Clayton of Wales 11-8.
There was never more than a leg in it in the final, but Price looked to have seized the advantage when a 115 checkout helped him break and go 9-8 up.
But Van Duijvenbode responded in the next leg with back-to-back 180s to break straight back and level it at 9-9.
The next two legs went with throw ensuring a dramatic finale.