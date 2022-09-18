Last updated on .From the section Darts

Price had won 14 of his previous 15 meetings against Van Duijvenbode

World number one Gerwyn Price clinched his second World Series of Darts title after a last-leg thriller against Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

The Welshman held his nerve and silenced the Amsterdam crowd with his 11-10 victory in the final.

Van Duijvenbode threw first in the deciding leg but Price repeated his 2020 success, coolly sealing victory with a 90 checkout.

"I knew it would be a tough battle but I dug in until the end," said Price.

"I missed doubles in a few legs but I gave myself a chance in the last leg.

"I'm more than experienced with these kind of crowds but I'm thrilled to get over the line."

Price had reached the final after an 11-9 win over England's James Wade, while Van Duijvenbode got past defending champion Jonny Clayton of Wales 11-8.

There was never more than a leg in it in the final, but Price looked to have seized the advantage when a 115 checkout helped him break and go 9-8 up.

But Van Duijvenbode responded in the next leg with back-to-back 180s to break straight back and level it at 9-9.

The next two legs went with throw ensuring a dramatic finale.