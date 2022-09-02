Peter Wright has won two of the last three PDC world titles despite struggling with gallstones for five years

Two-time PDC world champion Peter Wright believes he can get even better after having surgery to cure a gallstones problem that has plagued him for years.

The world number two had his gallbladder removed earlier this month.

Wright, 52, has not competed since July's World Matchplay but will return to action at this weekend's Hungarian Darts Trophy event in Budapest.

"The surgeon said: 'the whole lot is coming out'," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"There were just over 20 gallstones, he said it should have come out 10 years ago. Knowing that I am not going to get those pains any more is a positive.

"I can just go on and enjoy my darts again and just have fun and try and win more titles which I believe I can. I am thinking there is loads to come."

Wright has managed several tournament wins, including two PDC world crowns in the last three seasons, despite his health issues leaving him "crawling round the floor in so much pain on my hands and knees".

Wright added: "I was just in so much pain, it was like I was lying awake for a whole week - or it felt like it. I would end up just walking round the room until your body has just given up, I was just in a terrible way."

Following a healthy diet is one of the recommended ways of trying to prevent gallstones, something Wright admits is difficult to do on the darts circuit.

"By the time you get back to your hotel after games, all they have got left on the menu was like a pizza or a burger, all that stuff is not good for you, it is only going to make things worse for your body.

"Plus I think it is down to my age as well, getting older, all the years of eating the wrong sort of food, it catches up with you in the end, so now I am trying to eat healthier."