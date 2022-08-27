Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price is a former professional rugby player

Gerwyn Price beat fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton 8-4 to win the NZ Darts Masters title in Hamilton.

Clayton had beaten defending champion Michael van Gerwen on his way to the final, but Price took the £20,000 winner's prize.

For world number one Price it was a first World Series triumph down under.

He took six straight legs against the world number seven on his way to the title having beaten Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-4 in the semis.

After seeing off Van Gerwen, 6-3, Clayton triumphed 7-5 against Michael Smith in the last four.