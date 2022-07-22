Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price and Danny Noppert will meet in the World Matchplay semi-finals at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Welshman Price reached the last four for the first time with a 16-14 victory over Portugal's Jose de Sousa.

Dutchman Noppert beat his World Cup of Darts partner Dirk van Duijvenbode 16-11.

"I'm over the moon, that was a very difficult game, towards the end I was still confident of winning but it was getting tough," said Price.

"It's good that I've got my confidence back and I feel like I'm back to myself again but tomorrow is going to be another difficult game like it was today."

Two-time World Matchplay champion Michael van Gerwen takes on last year's runner-up Dimitri van den Bergh in the second semi-final on Saturday night.

Friday night's victory also makes Price, 37, the world number one, overtaking Scottish world champion Peter Wright.

Price kicked off their quarter-final clash with a 160 checkout in the second leg, but De Sousa, 48, quickly responded with one of his own two legs later.

It was an even match until the 2021 world champion Price broke in the 12th leg to lead 7-5.

Despite a break straight back from the former Grand Slam champion De Sousa, it was Price who broke again and raced to a 13-8 lead.

2021 Premier League runner-up De Sousa rallied to win five legs in a row and level the match at 13 legs apiece, but Price held his nerve under pressure to get over the line and win with a 104.64 match average, the highest of the tournament.

Double Dutch quarter

The first quarter-final of the evening was an all-Dutch encounter with Noppert and Van Duijvenbode aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

UK Open champion Noppert, 31, took an early lead but former World Grand Prix runner-up Van Duijvenbode, 30, averaged much higher and soon levelled the match at 6-6.

It then went toe-to-toe with both players holding their throw until Noppert broke in the 17th leg with a 150 checkout to lead 9-8 and broke again.

Van Duijvenbode kept the pressure on his compatriot, hitting a 116 checkout to break back and trail by a leg at 11-12, but Noppert kicked up a gear to win the next four legs and hit a classy 121 bullseye checkout to seal the win.

"I'm feeling good and it's special. This game was a fight but I took it over the line," said Noppert.

"I have to keep performing well and hopefully I can lift the trophy."