Gerwyn Price threw three 100-plus checkouts in the match

World number two Gerwyn Price is into the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay after beating Dave Chisnall.

Welshman Price, 37, defeated England's Chisnall, the 2022 Masters runner-up, 11-8 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

He will face Portugal's Jose de Sousa, into the quarter-finals for the first time after beating Rob Cross 11-8.

An emotional De Sousa had to fend off a spirited comeback from England's Cross, the 2018 world champion and 2019 World Matchplay champion.

Chisnall, the 15th seed, led 6-4 in his match against Price, but a superb 124 bullseye checkout broke the Englishman's throw in the 12th leg and levelled the match at 6-6.

Price hit another bullseye finish to break again, this time for a checkout of 164.

The Welshman led 8-6 and held on to get the win despite pressure from Chisnall, who threw checkouts of 142 and 111 in reply.

Current UK Open champion Danny Noppert, like De Sousa, is] through to the quarter-finals for the first time in his career after an impressive 10-4 victory over Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney.

Dutchman Noppert will next play either third seed Michael Smith, the 2019 World Matchplay runner-up, or 14th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode.