Jonny Clayton has never got past the second round at the World Matchplay.

Jonny Clayton was a shock first round loser at the World Matchplay darts at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Eighth seed Clayton was beaten 10-7 by Austrian Rowby-John Rodriguez and is the first seed to exit this year's tournament.

Defending champion Peter Wright is comfortably through to the second round beating Latvia's Madars Razma 10-4.

There were also wins for Krzysztof Ratajski and Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh on the opening night.

Welshman Clayton, 47, was suffering with a blocked tear duct in his right eye but led 3-2 at the first break.

Debutant Rodriguez, 28, broke Clayton's throw three times in the second session to lead 6-4 and retained his lead to get the win despite a comeback from Clayton in the latter stages of the match.

"I am confident. I'm in really good form at the moment, and in my mind I can beat anybody," said Rodriguez, who will take on 2020 Matchplay champion Van den Bergh in the last 16.

The Belgian ninth seed sailed through his first round match beating 24-year-old Englishman Callan Rydz 10-2.

World number one Wright will meet sixteenth seed Ratajski in the last 16 after the Polish player recorded a 10-6 victory over England's Stephen Bunting.

"The crowd were fantastic, and it's great to be back at the Winter Gardens," said Scotland's Wright.

"There are loads more 180s to come, maybe nine-darters as well. I believe I will win it again."

Saturday's first round results:

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Stephen Bunting

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-2 Callan Rydz

Peter Wright 10-4 Madars Razma

Rowby-John Rodriguez 10-7 Jonny Clayton